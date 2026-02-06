Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 11:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 11:50 AM IST

    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ജി.​സി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ലു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ജി.​സി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ലു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ജ​റാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് ജി.​സി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ജാ​സിം അ​ൽ ബു​ദൈ​വി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ജ​റാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ (ജി.​സി.​സി) സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ജാ​സിം അ​ൽ ബു​ദൈ​വി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ, വി​വി​ധ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക്കി​ടെ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്ത​തു. പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക, അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ളും ഇ​രു​വ​രും കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​താ​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Foreign MinistergulfKuwaitGCC Secretary General
    News Summary - Foreign Minister meets with GCC Secretary General
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X