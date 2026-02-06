Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 11:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 11:50 AM IST
വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി ജി.സി.സി സെക്രട്ടറി ജനറലുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Foreign Minister meets with GCC Secretary General
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി ശൈഖ് ജറാഹ് ജാബിർ അൽ അഹ്മദ് അസ്സബാഹ് ഗൾഫ് സഹകരണ കൗൺസിൽ (ജി.സി.സി) സെക്രട്ടറി ജനറൽ ജാസിം അൽ ബുദൈവിയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി.
ഗൾഫ് സഹകരണം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തൽ, വിവിധ പദ്ധതികൾ എന്നിവ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചക്കിടെ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തതു. പ്രാദേശിക, അന്തർദേശീയ സംഭവവികാസങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകളും ഇരുവരും കൈമാറിയതായും വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story