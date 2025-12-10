Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകോ​മ​ൺ‌​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 1:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 1:53 PM IST

    കോ​മ​ൺ‌​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോ​മ​ൺ‌​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ്‍യ കോ​മ​ൺ‌​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഷേ​ർ​ലി ബോ​ച്ച്‌​വേ​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ കോ​മ​ൺ‌​വെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഷേ​ർ​ലി ബോ​ച്ച്‌​വേ​യു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ്‍യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    സം​യു​ക്ത വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തും കോ​മ​ൺ‌​വെ​ൽ​ത്തും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ടു​ത്ത സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ഇ​രു​വ​രും അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ ബ​ന്ധം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നും വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​ക​ളും ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:secretaryForeign MinisterCommonwealth
    News Summary - Foreign Minister meets Commonwealth Secretary
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X