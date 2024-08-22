Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വ​യ​നാ​ട് റി​ലീ​ഫ് ധ​ന​സ​മാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് കൈ​ത്താ​ങ്ങാ​വു​ക​യെ​ന്ന ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. സ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട​ൻ​സ് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​ണ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ സൂ​ക്ക് അ​ൽ സ​ബാ​ഹ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ഏ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി 18 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 97215335, 51248614, 55463468.

