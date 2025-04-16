Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 April 2025 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2025 11:09 AM IST

    ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​രം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​രം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് വി​ങ്, കെ​ഫാ​ക്കു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ 7എ ​സൈ​ഡ് ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​രം ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 18 ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പാ​സ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ട് മി​ഷ്രി​ഫാ​ണ് വേ​ദി. എ​ല്ലാ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രെ​യും മ​ത്സ​ര​വേ​ദി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:sportskmcc kuwaitfootball competition
    News Summary - football competition on friday
