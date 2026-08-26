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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഭക്ഷ്യ-പോഷക അതോറിറ്റി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Aug 2026 7:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2026 7:57 AM IST

    ഭക്ഷ്യ-പോഷക അതോറിറ്റി പരിശോധന ശക്തം

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    ഭക്ഷ്യ-പോഷക അതോറിറ്റി പരിശോധന ശക്തം
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആരോഗ്യ, ഭക്ഷ്യ സുരക്ഷാ ചട്ടങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ രാജ്യത്ത് സംയുക്ത പരിശോധന. സാമൂഹിക കാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയവുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് ഭക്ഷ്യ-പോഷക അതോറിറ്റിയാണ് പരിശോധന നടത്തിയത്. സഹകരണ സംഘത്തിലെ ശുചിത്വം, ആരോഗ്യ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ, ഭക്ഷ്യസംഭരണ രീതികൾ എന്നിവ പരിശോധിച്ചു.

    പരിശോധനയിൽ നിരവധി നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തി.ലംഘനങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ പരിഹരിച്ച് ആവശ്യമായ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശം നൽകി. വിവിധ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലെ സഹകരണ സംഘങ്ങളിൽ പരിശോധന തുടരുമെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:FoodsinspectionstrongFood and Nutrition Authority
    News Summary - Food and Nutrition Authority inspections are strong
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