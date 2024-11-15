Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    എ​ഫ്.​ഒ.​എം സ്റ്റാ​ൾ: ‘ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് മേ​രി’​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം

    വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​നം അ​ടു​ത്ത പൊ​തു​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കും
    എ​ഫ്.​ഒ.​എം സ്റ്റാ​ളി​ൽ ‘ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് മേ​രി’ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര റീ​ത്ത് മൂ​വ്മെ​ന്റ് വി​ള​വു​ത്സ​വ, പേ​ൾ ജൂ​ബി​ലി സ​മാ​പ​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സ്റ്റാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​മ്മ​മാ​രു​ടെ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ `ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് മേ​രി' ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി.

    ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടും അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സാ​മീ​പ്യ​വും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടും സ്റ്റാ​ൾ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി വി​ധി​ക​ർ​ത്താ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​നം അ​ടു​ത്ത പൊ​തു​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

