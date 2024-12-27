Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 12:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 12:15 PM IST

    ഫോ​ക് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ക്സ്പാ​റ്റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 10ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വി​വി​ധ സോ​ണ​ലി​ലെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി, വ​നി​താ​വേ​ദി, ബാ​ല​വേ​ദി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നു ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം. എ​ല്ലാ സ​ജീ​വ മെ​മ്പ​ർ​മാ​രും യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ പ​ത്ര​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait News
    News Summary - Folk annual general body meeting today
