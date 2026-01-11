Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    11 Jan 2026 10:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 10:28 AM IST

    ഫോ​ക്ക് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം 16ന്

    ഫോ​ക്ക് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം 16ന്
    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ക്സ്പാ​റ്റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഫോ​ക്ക്) വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ജ​നു​വ​രി 16ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ അ​സ്പെ​യ​ർ ബൈ​ലിം​ഗ്വ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​രു​പ​താം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ട​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം, പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​ൽ​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Kuwait
