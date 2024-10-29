Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 6:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 6:19 AM GMT

    ഫോ​ക്ക് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ സോ​ണ​ൽ പി​ക്നി​ക്

    inauguration
    ഫോ​ക്ക് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ സോ​ണ​ൽ പി​ക്നി​ക് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി.​ലി​ജീ​ഷ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് (ഫോ​ക്ക്) അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ സോ​ണ​ൽ ക​ബ്ദി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​നോ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​ലി​ജീ​ഷ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സോ​ണ​ൽ ചാ​ർ​ജു​ള്ള വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ദി​ലീ​പ് കു​മാ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹ​രി​പ്ര​സാ​ദ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ടി.​വി.​സാ​ബു, ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി അ​നി​ൽ കേ​ളോ​ത്, വ​നി​താ​വേ​ദി ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ൺ ഷം​ന വി​നോ​ജ്, സോ​ണ​ൽ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ സ​ഹി​നാ വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സി.​വി​നീ​ഷ് ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

