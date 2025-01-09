Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    9 Jan 2025 9:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 9:21 AM IST

    ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Focus Kuwait Badminton Tournament
    ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ജ​ഴ്‌​സി

    പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം മെ​ട്രോ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്

    സി.​ഇ.​ഒ ഹം​സ പ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് ഡി​സൈ​നി​ങ് രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ഷ​ഹീ​ദ് ല​ബ്ബ മെ​ട്രോ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സി.​ഇ.​ഒ ഹം​സ പ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​രി​നു ജ​ഴ്‌​സി കൈ​മാ​റി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ജോ​ൺ, ബി​ൻ​സി ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Kuwait News Focus Kuwait Badminton Tournament
    News Summary - Focus Kuwait Badminton Tournament
