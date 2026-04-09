ആറാം റിങ് റോഡിൽ വാഹനാപകടം: അഞ്ചു മരണം

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Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2026 9:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2026 9:07 AM IST
ആറാം റിങ് റോഡിൽ വാഹനാപകടം: അഞ്ചു മരണംtext_fields
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News Summary - Five dead in road accident on Sixth Ring Road
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സാദ് അൽ അബ്ദുല്ല പ്രദേശത്തിന് എതിർവശത്തുള്ള ആറാം റിംഗ് റോഡിൽ രണ്ട് വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് അഞ്ചുപേർ മരിച്ചു. ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരമാണ് അപകടം. അപകടത്തെ തുടർന്ന് വാഹനങ്ങളിൽ തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായി. ഉടൻ സഥലത്ത് എത്തിയ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് സംഘങ്ങൾ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി. സംഭവസ്ഥലം അന്വേഷണത്തിനായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികാരികൾക്ക് കൈമാറി.
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