7 Jun 2024
7 Jun 2024
മത്സ്യ വിൽപനയിൽ ഇടിവ്
News Summary - fish marketing Diminish
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്ത് മത്സ്യ വിൽപനയിൽ 26.6 ശതമാനം ഇടിവ്. സെൻട്രൽ അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സ്റ്റാറ്റിസ്റ്റിക്സ് പുറത്തുവിട്ട കണക്ക് പ്രകാരം 2024ന്റെ ആദ്യ പാദത്തിലാണ് ഇടിവ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വര്ഷം ഇതേ കാലയളവില് 732.85 ടണ് വിറ്റപ്പോള് ഈ വര്ഷം 538 ടണ്ണായി കുറഞ്ഞു. എന്നാല്, മത്സ്യ വില 7.8 ശതമാനം വർധിച്ച് 2.4 ദീനാറായി ഉയര്ന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ജനുവരിയിൽ 176 ടണ്ണും ഫെബ്രുവരിയില് 199 ടണ്ണും മാർച്ചിൽ 161 ടണ് പ്രാദേശിക മത്സ്യവുമാണ് വില്പന നടത്തിയത്.
