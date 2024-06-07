Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    7 Jun 2024 4:57 AM GMT
    മ​ത്സ്യ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​വ്

    മ​ത്സ്യ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​വ്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് മ​ത്സ്യ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​യി​ൽ 26.6 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ഇ​ടി​വ്. സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ അ​ഡ്‌​മി​നി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ സ്റ്റാ​റ്റി​സ്റ്റി​ക്‌​സ് പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട ക​ണ​ക്ക് പ്ര​കാ​രം 2024ന്‍റെ ആ​ദ്യ പാ​ദ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ടി​വ് രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ര്‍ഷം ഇ​തേ കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ല്‍ 732.85 ട​ണ്‍ വി​റ്റ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ ഈ ​വ​ര്‍ഷം 538 ട​ണ്ണാ​യി കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, മ​ത്സ്യ വി​ല 7.8 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ച് 2.4 ദീ​നാ​റാ​യി ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജ​നു​വ​രി​യി​ൽ 176 ട​ണ്ണും ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി​യി​ല്‍ 199 ട​ണ്ണും മാ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ 161 ട​ണ്‍ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക മ​ത്സ്യ​വു​മാ​ണ് വി​ല്‍പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

