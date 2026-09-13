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Madhyamam
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    ഫൈലക ദ്വീപ് മേഖലയിൽ വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം

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    ഫൈലക ദ്വീപ് മേഖലയിൽ വെടിവെപ്പ് പരിശീലനം
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ ഈ മാസം 30 വരെ ഫൈലക ദ്വീപിലെ ഫയറിംഗ് റേഞ്ചിൽ തത്സമയ വെടിക്കോപ്പുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് പരിശീലനം നടത്തുമെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് സൈന്യം അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ സമയപരിധിക്കുള്ളിൽ നിശ്ചയിക്കപ്പെട്ട പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് എത്തുന്നത് ഒഴിവാക്കണം. കടലിൽ പോകുന്നവരും പൗരന്മാരോടും താമസക്കാരും ഈ കാര്യം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണമെന്നും സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ 'ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് മോറൽ ഗൈഡൻസ് ആൻഡ് പബ്ലിക് റിലേഷൻസ്' അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Firing practice in Failaka Island
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