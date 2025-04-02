Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 10:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 10:59 AM IST

    സി​നി​മ തി​യ​റ്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന

    സി​നി​മ തി​യ​റ്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന
    സി​നി​മ തി​യ​റ്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​സു​ര​ക്ഷ ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണം ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു 

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ സി​നി​മ തി​യ​റ്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന. സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും തീ​പി​ടു​ത്ത പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​നു​മു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് പ്രി​വ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ട​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ള​മു​ള്ള സി​നി​മ തി​യ​റ്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​വ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    അ​പ​ക​ട നി​ര​ക്ക് കു​റ​ക്കു​ക, തീ​പി​ടിത്ത സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ക, സ​മൂ​ഹ സു​ര​ക്ഷ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക എ​ന്നീ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:inspectionmovie theatersFirefightersKuwait News
