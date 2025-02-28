Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    28 Feb 2025 10:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 10:37 AM IST

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ലി സ​ബ അ​ൽ സാ​ലിം പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ഒ​രു വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹൈ​മാ​ൻ, മി​ന അ​ബ്ദു​ള്ള ഫ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​ഘം വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

