Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 9:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 9:33 AM IST

    സ്ക്രാ​പ് ഗോഡൗണി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    Fire
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അം​ഗാ​ര സ്ക്രാ​പ് ഗോഡൗണിലുണ്ടായ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. സ്‌​ക്രാ​പ് ഇ​രു​മ്പ്, വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടിത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ത​ഹ്‌​രീ​ർ, ജ​ഹ്‌​റ ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ്‌​സ്, ഇ​സ്തി​ഖ്‌​ലാ​ൽ, മി​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്, സ​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സെ​ന്‍റ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsFireScrap godown
    News Summary - Fire in scrap godown
