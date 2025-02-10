Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 9:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 9:35 AM IST

    ജി​ലീ​ബി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    ജി​ലീ​ബി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ജി​ലീ​ബ് അ​ൽ ശു​യൂ​ഖ് ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​താ​യി ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​ർ​ദി​യ, ഇ​സ്തി​ഖ്‍ലാ​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:FiresKuwait NewsJleeb Al Shuyukh
    News Summary - Fire in Jleeb; Three people were injured
