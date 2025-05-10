Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 1:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2025 1:18 PM IST

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ൽ റ​ഖി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്ന്റ്മെന്റ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​​െല​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ, അ​ർ​ദി​യ ഫ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​പ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:FireGulf NewsKuwait News
