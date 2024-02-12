Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 6:22 AM GMT
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 6:22 AM GMT

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് 11 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് 11 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    അ​ൽ ബി​ദ, സാ​ൽ​മി​യ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഉ​ട​ന​ടി വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ന് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. ഫ​ർ​ണി​ച്ച​റു​ക​ളും മ​റ്റു വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

