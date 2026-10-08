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ക്യാപിറ്റൽ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് പരിശോധന: 90 സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ അടച്ചുപൂട്ടിtext_fields
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News Summary - Fire Force inspection in Capital Governorate
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ക്യാപിറ്റൽ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ കുവൈത്ത് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് പരിശോധന. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നടന്ന പരിശോധനയിൽ 90 സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ അടച്ചുപൂട്ടി. ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് ആവശ്യകതകൾ പാലിക്കുന്നതിൽ പരാജയപ്പെട്ട 208 സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നോട്ടീസുകളും മുന്നറിയിപ്പുകളും നൽകി. സുരക്ഷാ, അഗ്നി പ്രതിരോധ ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടങ്ങളും സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളും തിരിച്ചറിയുന്നതിനായി നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനാ കാമ്പയിനിനിടെയാണ് ഈ നടപടിയെന്ന് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു.
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Today · 24 Sept
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