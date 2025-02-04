Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    4 Feb 2025 9:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 9:52 AM IST

    ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    Fire
    ഫ്രീ ​ട്രേ​ഡ് സോ​ണി​ലെ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ്രീ ​ട്രേ​ഡ് സോ​ണി​ലെ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ചെ​റി​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല. അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS: Hotel Kuwait News Fire
    News Summary - fire broke out in the hotel
