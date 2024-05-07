Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2024 5:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 5:55 AM GMT

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബു ഹ​ലീ​ഫ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ത്യാ​ഹി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:KuwaitFire
    News Summary - fire broke out in the apartment; Many people were injured
