Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2025 1:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2025 1:19 PM IST

    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടു​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ടം. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ, അ​ഹ്മ​ദി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വീ​ട് ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ട​ൽ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ര​ണ്ട് പേ​രെ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി ഫ​യ​ർ ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsfire accident
