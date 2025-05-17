Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 May 2025 10:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 May 2025 10:18 AM IST
ജഹ്റയിൽ രണ്ട് വാഹനങ്ങളിൽ തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Fire breaks out in vehicles in Jahra
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ജഹ്റയിൽ രണ്ട് വാഹനങ്ങളിൽ തീപിടിച്ചു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയാണ് അപകടം. ജഹ്റ ഫയർ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റ് സംഘം ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. കാര്യമായ പരിക്കുകളൊന്നുമില്ലാതെ വൈകാതെ തീ അണച്ചതായി ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു. തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ പൂർണമായും നശിച്ചു.താപനില ഉയർന്നതോടെ വാഹനങ്ങളിൽ തീപിടിക്കാനുള്ള സാധ്യത ഏറെയാണ്. ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ ഉണർത്തി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story