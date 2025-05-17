Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:18 AM IST

    ജ​ഹ്‌​റ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ​വാഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    burned vehicles
    തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ഹ്‌​റ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ജ​ഹ്‌​റ ഫ​യ​ർ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘം ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യി ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ന​ശി​ച്ചു.താ​പ​നി​ല ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സാ​ധ്യ​ത ഏ​റെ​യാ​ണ്. ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തി.

