10 April 2025 12:39 PM IST
10 April 2025 12:39 PM IST
ഷുവൈഖ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയയിൽ ഗാരേജിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഷുവൈഖ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയയിലെ ഗാരേജിൽ തീപിടിച്ചു. ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ തീ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് അപകടം. ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയയിലെ ഒരു ഗാരേജിലും നിരവധി വാഹനങ്ങളിലും തീ പടർന്നു. അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.
ഇയാളെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ നിരവധി വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് കേടുപാട് സംഭവിച്ചു.
