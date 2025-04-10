Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2025 12:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2025 12:39 PM IST

    ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ഗാ​രേ​ജി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ഗാ​രേ​ജി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ഗാ​രേ​ജി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു ഗാ​രേ​ജി​ലും നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    ഇ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കേ​ടു​പാ​ട് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait News
