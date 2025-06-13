Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:46 AM IST

    മു​ത്‌​ല​യി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ തീപി​ടി​ത്തം

    മു​ത്‌​ല​യി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ തീപി​ടി​ത്തം
    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​ത്‌​ല​യി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ തീ ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. നാ​ല് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. മു​ത്‌​ല, ജ​ഹ്‌​റ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് തീ ​പ​ട​രാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നും ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ടു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:MuthalqFire breaks out
