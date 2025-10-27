Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 9:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 9:33 AM IST

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തമുണ്ടായ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന

    സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ്സം​ഭ​വം.

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി, സാ​ൽ​മി​യ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FireGulf NewsKuwaitFire ExplotionHawalli
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in building in Haveli
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X