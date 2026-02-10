Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 Feb 2026 11:30 AM IST
10 Feb 2026 11:30 AM IST
മഹ്ബൂലയിൽ അപ്പാർട്മെന്റിൽ തീപിടിത്തം, രണ്ടുപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
News Summary - Fire breaks out in apartment in Mahboola, two injured
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മഹ്ബൂലയിൽ അപ്പാർട്മെന്റ് കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീ പടർന്ന് രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞാണ് അപകടം. തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായ ഉടനെ മൻഖഫ്, ഫഹാഹീൽ ഫയർ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിൽനിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ രണ്ടു പേരെ ചികിത്സക്കായി അടിയന്തര മെഡിക്കൽ സർവിസുകൾക്ക് കൈമാറി. വൈകാതെ തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയതായി ജനറൽ ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു.
