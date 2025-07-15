Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    15 July 2025 7:06 AM IST
    മ​ഹ്ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്ക് ഇ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു
    മ​ഹ്ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    മ​ഹ്ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച അ​പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ഹ്ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. മം​ഗ​ഫ്, ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​രെ ഉ​ട​ന​ടി ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ഇ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

