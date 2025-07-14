Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2025 9:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2025 9:17 AM IST

    ഖൈ​ത്താ​നി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ഖൈ​ത്താ​നി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഖൈ​ത്താ​നി​ൽ അ​പ്പാർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    ഫ​യ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ, സ​ബ്ഹാ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:apartmentKhaitanfire breaks
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in apartment in Khaitan
