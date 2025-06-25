Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 11:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 11:29 AM IST

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച കെ​ട്ടി​ടം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ലെ ഒ​രു അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഫ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ടം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. നി​ര​വ​ധി വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:farwaniyagulfapartmentfire breaks
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in apartment in Farwaniya
