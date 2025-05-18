Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2025 11:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2025 11:51 AM IST

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ, സ​ബ്ഹാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ഇ​െ​ല്ല​ന്നും വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ന് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:farwaniyaKuwait NewsFire breaks out
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in apartment in Farwaniya
