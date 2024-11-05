Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 6:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 6:03 AM GMT

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് ബി​ൽഡി​ങ്ങി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് ബി​ൾ​ഡി​ങ്ങി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ മു​റി​യും ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും വ​ലി​യ രൂ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Building FireKuwait NewsHawally
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in apartment building in Hawally
