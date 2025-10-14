Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 12:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 12:14 PM IST
സുലൈബിയയിൽ വെയർഹൗസിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
News Summary - Fire breaks out at warehouse in Sulaybiyah
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സുലൈബിയ കാർഷിക മേഖലയിലെ വെയർഹൗസിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. വിവിധ വസ്തുക്കൾ സൂക്ഷിച്ച വെയർഹൗസിലാണ് തീപിടിത്തം ഉണ്ടായത്.
ഇവിടെ പെട്ടെന്ന് തീപിടിക്കുന്ന വസ്തുക്കൾ ഉണ്ടായതിനാൽ തീ വ്യാപിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. അടുത്ത കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. ആർക്കും കാര്യമായ പരിക്കുകളില്ലെന്നും വൈകാതെ തീ അണച്ചതായും അഗ്നിശമന സേന അറിയിച്ചു.
