Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസു​ലൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 12:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 12:14 PM IST

    സു​ലൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സു​ലൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ലൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടു​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സു​ലൈ​ബി​യ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. വി​വി​ധ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടിത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​വി​ടെ ​പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ തീ ​വ്യാ​പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ടു​ത്ത കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:warehouseKuwait Newsgulf news malayalamFire breaks out
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at warehouse in Sulaybiyah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X