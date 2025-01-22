Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 12:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 12:36 PM IST

    മ​ഹ​ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഭ​ര​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    മ​ഹ​ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഭ​ര​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    മ​ഹ്ബൂ​ല​യി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ഹ​ബൂ​ല​യി​ലെ സം​ഭ​ര​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​ണ​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്ക് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ഗ്നിസു​ര​ക്ഷ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ത്ത സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ക​ർ​ശ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​യു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Fire breaksgulf news kuwait
