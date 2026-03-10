Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസു​ബി​യ പ​വ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2026 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2026 10:38 AM IST

    സു​ബി​യ പ​വ​ർ പ്ലാ​ന്റി​ൽ ‘തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം’

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സു​ബി​യ പ​വ​ർ പ്ലാ​ന്റി​ൽ ‘തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം’
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സു​ബി​യ പ​വ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് വാ​ട്ട​ർ ഡി​സ്റ്റി​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ലാ​ന്റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന ടാ​ങ്കി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ പ​രി​മി​ത​മാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര പ​ദ്ധ​തി പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്ക് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും വൈ​ദ്യു​തി, ജ​ല ശൃം​ഖ​ല​ക​ളെ ബാ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newspower plantfire breaks
    News Summary - 'Fire breaks out' at Subiya Power Plant
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X