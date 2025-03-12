Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 12 March 2025 12:37 PM IST
    date_range 12 March 2025 12:37 PM IST

    സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഖൈ​ത്താ​നി​ലെ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബി​ലെ പ്രീ​ഫാ​ബ്രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ഡ് മു​റി​ക​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ,സു​ബ്ഹാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ല​ന്ന് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    saudinewskuwaitnewsUkraine wargulf news kuwait
