    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 8:49 AM IST

    സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    fire breaks out in salmiya school
    സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഫീ​സി​ൽ ചെ​റി​യ തീ​പി​ടു​ത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. അ​ൽ ബി​ദ, സാ​ൽ​മി​യ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    X