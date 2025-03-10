Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    10 March 2025 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    10 March 2025 12:43 PM IST

    സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ലെ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ലെ​യും ഹ​വ​ല്ലി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ലെ​യും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    salmiya fireKuwait NewsFire breaks out
