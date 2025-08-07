Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഷു​വൈ​ഖ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 11:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 11:06 AM IST

    ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ പ്രി​ന്റിങ് പ്ര​സി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ പ്രി​ന്റിങ് പ്ര​സി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ പ്രി​ന്റിങ് പ്ര​സി​ൽ തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ, ശ​ഹീ​ദ് സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷാസേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsPrinting PressShuwaikh industrial areaFire breaks out
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at printing press in Shuwaikh Industrial Area
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X