Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2025 10:03 AM IST

    പ്രി​ന്റി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    fire breaks out
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ പ്രി​ന്റി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. പ്രി​ന്റി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ലെ ബേ​സ്മെ​ന്റി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തമുണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച​താ​യും സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ലെന്നും ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsPrinting PressKuwait Newsgulf news malayalamFire breaks out
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at printing press
