Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST

    ഷ​ദാ​ദി​യ​യി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​റ്റ് ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ഷ​ദാ​ദി​യ​യി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​റ്റ് ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    ഷ​ദാ​ദി​യ​യി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​റ്റ് ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ലെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഷ​ദാ​ദി​യ​യി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​റ്റ് ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സാ​ൽ​മി​യ, ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​പെ​ൻ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ക​ത്തു​ന്ന പ​ദാ​ർ​ത്ഥ​മാ​യ ബി​റ്റു​മെ​ൻ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ടാ​ങ്കി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും തീ​പി​ടു​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച​താ​യും ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കി​മി​ല്ല​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

