Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 12:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 12:27 PM IST

    ബോട്ട് റിപ്പയർ വർക്ക്‌ഷോപ്പിൽ തീ പിടിച്ചു

    fire breaks out
    ബോ​ട്ട് റി​പ്പ​യ​ർ വ​ർ​ക്ക്‌​ഷോ​പ്പി​ലെ തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​സൈ​ല​യി​ൽ ബോ​ട്ട് റി​പ്പ​യ​ർ വ​ർ​ക്ക്‌​ഷോ​പ്പി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. മി​ശ്രി​ഫ്, ഖു​റൈ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsworkshopKuwait NewsBoat repairFire breaks out
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at boat repair workshop
