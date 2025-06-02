Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 12:52 PM IST
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 12:52 PM IST

    അം​ഗറ സ്ക്രാ​പ്പ് യാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അം​ഗറ സ്ക്രാ​പ് യാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ത​ഹ്‌​രീ​ർ, ജ​ഹ്‌​റ ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ്സ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് വ​ലി​യ പു​ക​പ​ട​ല​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല.

