Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Aug 2025 9:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Aug 2025 9:42 AM IST

    കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന ക​ട​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന ക​ട​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തമുണ്ടായ കട

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ശുവൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ​മു​ച്ച​യ​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന ക​ട​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ശുവൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ, ശഹീ​ദ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഷോ​പ്പി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

