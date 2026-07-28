സുലൈബിയയിൽ വെയർഹൗസിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

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Posted Ondate_range 28 July 2026 11:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 July 2026 11:56 AM IST
സുലൈബിയയിൽ വെയർഹൗസിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
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News Summary - Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Sulaibiya
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സുലൈബിയ കാർഷിക മേഖലയിലെ ഫാമിലെ വെയർഹൗസിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം. ഉടൻസഥലത്തെത്തിയ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാ സംഘങ്ങൾ തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി.
കബ്ദ്, ഉറൈദിയ, ഖൈറാൻ തുടങ്ങിയ ആറ് കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിശമന സേനാ സംഘങ്ങളാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തിയത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. കനത്തവേനലിൽ തീപിടത്തങ്ങൾ വർധിക്കുമെന്നതിനാൽ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ ഉണർത്തി.
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