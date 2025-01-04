Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഅ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 1:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 1:41 PM IST

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ട​ൽ സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​വ​രെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ സു​ബ്ഹാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യും വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച​താ​യും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFire
    News Summary - Fire breaks in the apartment
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X