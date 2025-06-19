Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST
ഖസറിൽ വീട്ടിൽ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
News Summary - fire break in Khazar
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഖസറിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ടായ തീപിടുത്തം. അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞാണ് സംഭവം. ജഹ്റ, ക്രാഫ്റ്റ്സ് സെന്ററുകളിലെ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ചു.
പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ അടിയന്തര മെഡിക്കൽ സേവനത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. വൈകാതെ തീ അണച്ചതായി അഗ്നിശമന സേന അറിയിച്ചു. തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ വീടിന് പുറത്തെ ഷെഡ് പൂർണമായും നശിച്ചു.
