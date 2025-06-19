Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഖ​സ​റി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 11:17 AM IST

    ഖ​സ​റി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഖ​സ​റി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഖ​സ​റി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടു​ത്തം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ജ​ഹ്‌​റ, ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ്സ് സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് പു​റ​ത്തെ ഷെ​ഡ് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Fire BreakKuwait NewsLatest News
    News Summary - fire break in Khazar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X