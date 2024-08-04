Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 3:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 3:17 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ലി സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ സാ​ലിം ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ടെ​ന്റി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന തീ ​വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ട​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​തി​രി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:fire accidentKuwait News
    News Summary - Fire Accident
