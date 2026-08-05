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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകാൻസർ രോഗികൾക്ക്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Aug 2026 12:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Aug 2026 12:50 PM IST

    കാൻസർ രോഗികൾക്ക് ധനസഹായം നൽകി

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    കാൻസർ രോഗികൾക്ക് ധനസഹായം നൽകി
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    കാൻസർ പേഷ്യന്റ് ഫണ്ട് ധനസമാഹരണ കാമ്പയിനിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സംഭാവന സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നു

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ കാൻസർ രോഗികൾക്ക് നൽകുന്ന സാമ്പത്തിക സഹായത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കാൻസർ പേഷ്യന്റ് ഫണ്ട് ഈ വർഷം ആദ്യ ഏഴ് മാസങ്ങളിൽ 98 പേർക്കായി രണ്ടര ലക്ഷം ദീനാർ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം 3,556 പേർക്ക് സഹായമെത്തിക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. വിദേശികളായ രോഗികൾക്ക് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകാനുള്ള യാത്ര ചെലവും കുറച്ചുകാലത്തേക്കുള്ള ജീവിതച്ചെലവും നൽകുന്നു.

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    TAGS:reliefMedical aidcommunity
    News Summary - കാൻസർ രോഗികൾക്ക് ധനസഹായം നൽകി
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